This store just recently opened its doors at Tanger Outlets

Just in time for the spring season, a new sunglasses store recently opened its doors at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach.
Southern Shades, a small, privately-owned sunglasses company, had its grand opening on Feb. 17 at the outlet shopping center off U.S. 501, according to a news release from Tanger Outlet officials.
"Here at Tanger, we are always focused on making sure you have the best brands, the best prices, and the best shopping experience," said Emily Coke, Tanger Outlets general manager, in the release. "Southern Shades will offer our shoppers yet another reason to shop Tanger Outlets, where the deals live."
A Charleston-based company, Southern Shades makes it their mission to give the top-notch customer service with the largest sunglasses selection for all budgets, the release states.
They offer customers an array of eyewear choices with more than 15 brands including, Costa, Maui Jim, Oakley, Ray-Ban, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Carrera, Suncloud, Smith, Under Armour, and others.
The store is located in Suite B190, near Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes, & Fries and Old Navy, which recently opened at the outlet in January.
