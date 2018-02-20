Looking for a summer job? This local beach spot is hiring

Ocean Lakes Family Campground announced Tuesday plans to hire about 300 employees for the summer season.
Campground managers are looking for lifeguards, recreation activities counselors, maintenance crews, security officers, snack bar cooks and cashiers, according to a press release. Jobs include part- and full-time positions with benefits like weekly paychecks, discounts and access to site amenities when employees are off work.
“We need people who like to have fun and help our guests have fun,” said Shannon Detzler, human resources coordinator and recuriter for The Jackson Company, owner of the campground. “People who not only respond to guests’ questions, but are always looking for ways to go above and beyond to help our guests make family memories that last a lifetime.”
Detzler said students, firefighters and teachers have found working at the campground in the summer to be a “perfect fit.”
“They are able to work a flexible schedule and earn income while enjoying one of the best water park environments at the beach,” she said.
Open year round, Ocean Lakes hosts between 25,000 and 35,000 guests a day during the summer. The campground opened in 1971 and covers 310 oceanfront acres.
To apply, visit www.oceanlakesjobs.com.
