MB Chamber says we had 18.6 million visitors in 2016. The state says 8.2 million. Why?

1:28 Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple Pause

0:28 Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

1:07 Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

0:18 Police search for suspect in bank robbery

1:18 Tiny House Promo

2:17 Tiny House Builder in Conway

0:57 Animals rescued but two cats died in house fire.

1:00 Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat

1:40 Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion