String of car break-ins around Forestbook. Lock your vehicle doors, police say

Horry County police are encouraging people to lock their car doors after a string of break-ins around the Forestbrook area during the weekend.
Several cars were broken into around Burcale Road and the Forestbrook communities, said Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokesperson. Various items from money to wallets were stolen, she said.
“You certainly don’t want to leave money or keys or wallets that would contain credit cards,” Dotson said. “If you’re going to leave those items in your car, you’re certainly taking a risk.”
Wednesday night, two vehicles were reported broken into on Harbour Light Drive, which is a couple miles from the Burcale Road area. About $600 worth of items were stolen, according to police reports.
Never miss a local story.
If you have any information about these incidents, call Horry County Police Department at (843) 915-8477.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments