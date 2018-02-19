Shots fired at Aynor man looking for lost dog after church, police say

Horry County police were unable to locate a man who allegedly shot at another man searching for his lost dog Sunday night in Aynor, a report said.
Officers responded to the area of Penny Drive and Valley Forge Road in reference to shots fired about 9:40 p.m.
The victim told police he and his wife realized their dog was missing after arriving home from church, the report said.
While searching for the pet, the victim was calling for the dog and heard a person, identified as a black man, yell out to ask what he was doing, the report said. The victim told the man he was looking for his dog and the man yelled back, “Come here I’ll show you what you are looking for,” the report says.
The man then began shooting at the victim, according to the report. The victim started running and said he felt the bullets hitting the road behind him, the report said.
Police were told about six to eight rounds were fired.
