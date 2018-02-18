Georgetown man identified as victim in Pawleys Island fatal crash

The victim who was killed in a wreck Saturday evening in Pawleys Island was identified by the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office on Sunday.
Larry D. Williams, a 25-year-old from Georgetown, died at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital following a wreck that occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of of Martin Luther King Road and Petigru Drive, according to the South Carolina Highway and Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson.
The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.
Williams was facing a charge of felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury after allegedly striking a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper with his car on Oct. 14, 2017.
The trooper was assisting on a traffic stop in the northbound lane of Ocean Highway near Brookgreen Gardens at 1:30 a.m. when a second vehicle struck him, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
The trooper had been taken to Grand Strand Medical Center, where he was said to be in stable condition shortly after the incident.
On Dec. 4, 2017, Williams was released after posting $50,000 bond, according to court records.
