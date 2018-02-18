Ice cream shop reopening in Surfside Beach

Sophia’s, an ice cream shop in Surfside Beach, has announced a new location after owners said they would not open their doors for the 2018 season.
The shop, located at 14 South Ocean Blvd., has served the community for over 20 years, the Facebook page for Sophia’s states, but due to lease agreement issues it is unable to reopen. Now, the shop will open in the Surfside Beach Pharmacy and will be named The Lazy Surfer Creamer.
“We look forward to serving the Surfside area for many years to come and becoming a favorite spot for locals and tourists alike,” a Facebook post states. “We love every opportunity to interact with our customers and are happy to bring some added services and events to the community.”
Surfside Beach Pharmacy is located at 320 U.S. 17 Business. An opening date has not yet been set.
