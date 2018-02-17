Horry’s Restaurant to close after 61 years, reopen with new name, management

The name Horry’s Restaurant will soon be history.
The Longs restaurant, which opened in March 1957, will become Waccamaw Lodge on March 1 as the longtime owners lease the eatery to another Horry County family, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The eatery is located off the Waccamaw River at 1155 S.C. 9 East.
“The most enjoyable part has been you, our customers,” the post reads. “Growing up in this restaurant has given us the opportunity to meet and serve many people. Customers, or guests, are words that do not begin to convey what you mean to us; we consider you friends and family. Our relationship with you and our relationship with our staff is what has made this a very hard decision to make.”
While change is coming, many aspects will remain the same at the restaurant, owned by the Permenter family. The family leasing the restaurant will retain the current staff and the menu will remain the same aside from some new additions, the Facebook post says.
“Although our family’s feelings are melancholy and bittersweet, we are looking forward to our new journey and being able to spend more time at home with our family,” the post says. “We will most definitely miss all of you that we love and have come to know as family over these many years.”
Contacted through Facebook, the restaurant declined comment, deferring to a release to later be released by the leasing family.
The family plans to help with the transition, the post said, and thanked its customers for all the years of patronage.
“Thank you for always keeping Horry’s your family’s tradition,” the Facebook post reads. “May our paths cross often and we pray for boundless blessings for you all!”
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
