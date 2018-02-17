Horry County Fire Rescue asks the public to not burn outdoors Saturday

Horry County Fire Rescue is asking the public to consider not doing any open burns today, according to a tweet from the fire department.
Reaching out to our Media Partners @wpdeabc15 @wmbfnews @WBTWNews13 @1079TheGator @MyHorryNews @TheSunNews @hcfirerescue ask you to please stress to viewers & listeners to consider NO OPEN BURNING TODAY due to extreme windy conditions #NotSafeToday #WatchOlympicsInstead #USA— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) February 17, 2018
The tweet says due to “extreme” windy conditions, open burning is not safe today.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
