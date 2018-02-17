Local

Horry County Fire Rescue asks the public to not burn outdoors Saturday

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

February 17, 2018 12:48 PM

Horry County Fire Rescue is asking the public to consider not doing any open burns today, according to a tweet from the fire department.

The tweet says due to “extreme” windy conditions, open burning is not safe today.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

