31-year-old man found dead inside car in Conway

By Elizabeth Townsend And Hannah Strong

etownsend@thesunnews.com

hstrong@thesunnews.com

February 15, 2018 10:33 AM

A man was discovered dead inside a car in a Conway parking lot Wednesday morning.

Officers were called about an unresponsive man in a small car in a subdivision parking lot at 1200 Carsen Ferry Road, near U.S. 501.

The 31-year-old’s identity is not being released until officials contact family, who live in Puerto Rico, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Police found the deceased man inside the car, and a death investigation was launched, said Lt. Selena Small, spokeswoman for the Conway Police Department.

Fowler said no foul play or suicide is suspected. He said the man had been in the car since about Sunday before he was found by someone. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The man lived in the Myrtle Beach area, Fowler said.

On Sunday afternoon, a man’s body was found behind the Walgreens in Carolina Forest and he is believed to have been dead for “approximately two weeks,” according to Horry County police. His identity has not been released.

Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

Second man arrested in Conway National Bank robbery

