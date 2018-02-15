Local

One dead in Valentine’s Day crash, another injured

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

February 15, 2018 06:33 AM

A 33-year-old man died at a Myrtle Beach hospital following a crash on Valentine’s Day night.

The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. at 62 Avenue N. and Marina Parkway.

The victim died just after 10 p.m. at Grand Strand Medical Center from mass trauma he suffered during the crash, according to Darris Fowler, Horry County deputy coroner.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fowler said the man’s identity is being withheld until family is notified, which may take several days.

At the scene, another person suffered life-threatening injuries at the crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue officials who said on social media that two people were thrown from the vehicle.

More Videos

Second man arrested in Conway National Bank robbery 0:28

Second man arrested in Conway National Bank robbery

Pause
Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 1:07

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

Police search for suspect in bank robbery 0:18

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

Tiny House Promo 1:18

Tiny House Promo

Tiny House Builder in Conway 2:17

Tiny House Builder in Conway

Animals rescued but two cats died in house fire. 0:57

Animals rescued but two cats died in house fire.

Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat 1:00

Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 1:40

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 1:22

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast

Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee 0:34

Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Mark Hoffer / The Star-Telegram

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Second man arrested in Conway National Bank robbery 0:28

Second man arrested in Conway National Bank robbery

Pause
Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 1:07

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

Police search for suspect in bank robbery 0:18

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

Tiny House Promo 1:18

Tiny House Promo

Tiny House Builder in Conway 2:17

Tiny House Builder in Conway

Animals rescued but two cats died in house fire. 0:57

Animals rescued but two cats died in house fire.

Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat 1:00

Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 1:40

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 1:22

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast

Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee 0:34

Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee

Second man arrested in Conway National Bank robbery

View More Video