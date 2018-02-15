One dead in Valentine’s Day crash, another injured

A 33-year-old man died at a Myrtle Beach hospital following a crash on Valentine’s Day night.
The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. at 62 Avenue N. and Marina Parkway.
The victim died just after 10 p.m. at Grand Strand Medical Center from mass trauma he suffered during the crash, according to Darris Fowler, Horry County deputy coroner.
Fowler said the man’s identity is being withheld until family is notified, which may take several days.
At the scene, another person suffered life-threatening injuries at the crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue officials who said on social media that two people were thrown from the vehicle.
