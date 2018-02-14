Valentine’s Day crash sends two to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A serious accident has sent two to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to a tweet by Horry County Fire Rescue, two people were ejected from a vehicle during a crash at the intersection of 62nd St. and Marina Parkway. Both were unconscious and in critical condition.
@hcfirerescue and @MyrtleBeachFire working a Vehicle Crash at 62ND AVE N / MARINA PKY. Crews working 2 Ejected patients, reported Unconscious and in Critical Condition.— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) February 15, 2018
