Valentine’s Day crash sends two to hospital with life-threatening injuries

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

February 14, 2018 10:06 PM

A serious accident has sent two to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to a tweet by Horry County Fire Rescue, two people were ejected from a vehicle during a crash at the intersection of 62nd St. and Marina Parkway. Both were unconscious and in critical condition.

The Sun News will have more information as it becomes available.

