Surfside Beach makes move to hire interim administrator

Surfside Beach Town Council gave its consensus to move forward with hiring Jim Duckett as interim administrator during a meeting Tuesday evening.
Duckett was formerly town administrator before he resigned in 2012 after serving for nearly two years.
The move comes after town council voted to fire Town Administrator Micki Fellner and Deputy Administrator Jon Harrah in January.
Councilman Tim Courtney presented the motion to fire Fellner and Harray, asking for Fellner to be immediately relieved of her duties. However, Courtney suggested that Fellner would receive pay until the end of her contract.
While town council searched for an interim administrator, Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann took over the duties of town administrator for about three weeks.
“It’s truly been an honor, and I really appreciate council putting their trust in me for this short time,” Hofmann said.
Now, a job description has been posted for a town administrator. The description states that the town administrator may be removed from office by a majority vote of the members of council, and that they will receive 60 days notice of their removal, or severance pay for 60 days.
Hofmann said that Duckett can begin as early as Wednesday morning, pending official signatures from council members and Duckett.
