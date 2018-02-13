‘I’m just living the dream, don’t wake me up’: MB reverses course on taking properties

Jack Thompson (center) and Andrew Paulussen (right) listen as Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes announces the city plans to buy most of the superblock and build a library and a branch of the South Carolina Children's Museum. The announcement was made on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Nance Plaza. Thompson’s Gallery space, which he rents, and Paulussen’s home wares store are the only two properties that the city has not already purchase for its project. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com