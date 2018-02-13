Groups raise money for kids to see ‘people of color’ starring as superheroes

This Saturday, more than than 170 kids will go see the new Black Panther for free.
The Marvel superhero film stars South Carolina native Chadwick Boseman, a black actor who plays Prince T’Challa of the fictional African nation Wakanda.
In the movie, T’Challa returns to lead the country after the king’s death to find the tribes “bumbling with discord,” according to the Associated Press.
The money for the tickets was raised by Grand Strand Action Together and domestic violence awareness group Ebony’s Hope.
Never miss a local story.
“Representation matters and I think it’s important for younger children of color to see someone on the movie theater big screen who looks more like them,” said Ashlyn Hunt, co-founder of GSAT.
The 172 children are scheduled to see the film 6 p.m. Saturday at Coastal Grand Mall, according to a news release.
Hunt got the idea from the efforts of Frederick Joseph, who raised more than $30,000 for kids in New York City’s Harlem to see the event using the hashtag #BlackPantherChallenge.
It took her a month to raise the money, and eight tickets were donated by Horry County school board chair Joe DeFeo, she said.
Hunt said that the children were chosen by Ebony’s Hope founder Gwen Reed.
“She knows a lot of people in the community so she was able to identify children who come from families who can’t afford tickets on their own,” Hunt said.
The fundraising activity is not unique to the Grand Strand. Around the country, other people are following Joseph’s lead and are raising money for kids to see the film using the hashtag #BlackPantherChallenge.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments