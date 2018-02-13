This road in North Myrtle Beach will be closed for nearly 3 weeks

Beginning this week, Water Tower Road in North Myrtle Beach will close to traffic for nearly three weeks while a contractor completes repairs to the damaged roadway.
Water Tower Road, which is located between Highway 31 and Highway 22, will close in the early morning hours of Feb. 15, according to a release from the City of North Myrtle Beach.
Officials say emergency vehicles will still have access to the roadway.
When rainwater entered the road base several weeks ago, it froze, lifting up and ruining the asphalt surface in the process. The total project cost will be about $523,000.
“The contractor will remove the existing asphalt from the roadway, mix it with a concrete polymer, and then apply the mix to the roadway to form a more stable base,” the release explains. “The mix must cure for several days, followed by the application of a final course of asphalt.”
According to officials, the road closure will greatly reduce the cost and time of the project in addition to ensuring the safety of motorists.
“The nature of the road makes it unsafe for a one-lane operation,” the release states.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
