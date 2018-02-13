Latest performer announced for the 2018 Carolina Country Music Festival

Carolina Country Musical Festival has announced its latest singer in this year’s lineup.
Devin Dawson, whose debut single “All On Me” was released this year, was announced Tuesday by the 4-year-old festival.
Ten other artists have been announced. More than 30 artists are expected to perform during the three-day festival, according to CCMF.
Other headliners include Luke Bryan, Toby Keith and Zac Brown Band.
A California native, Dawson was named a 2018 Pandora “Country Artist to Watch.”
The performance schedule has not been released yet, according to the CCMF website. It will be released after all performers are announced.
The outdoor fest is June 7-10 at 812 N. Ocean Blvd.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit https://carolinacountrymusicfest.com/.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
