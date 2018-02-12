Coroner: Man whose body was found in Carolina Forest had been dead for weeks

The man whose body was found behind the Walgreens in Carolina Forest is believed to have been dead for “approximately two weeks” before being discovered Sunday, according to a police report provided by the Horry County Police Department.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden made the estimate after arriving on scene of a wooded area behind the Walgreens located at 4779 U.S. 501 in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County, the police report states. The man’s body was “progressively decomposed,” according to the report.

His identity has yet to be released, and police had previously stated that foul play was not suspected.

The victim had a backpack in between his legs, but it did not contain an ID for the deceased, the report states.

A man discovered the body while walking his dog around 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon and alerted Walgreens employees, who called the police, according to the police report.

The Criminal Investigative Division was requested due to the body being thoroughly decomposed and officers being unable to determine a cause of death, the report states.

Myrtle Beach police also responded to the scene and used a fingerprint scanner to get a positive identification, which has yet to be released, according to the report. The victim also had paperwork from J. Reuben Long Detention Center that helped police with identifying him, the report states.