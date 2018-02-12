Have a hankering for moonshine? Broadway at the Beach may soon have your fix

Soon, it won’t take a trip to Kentucky for Myrtle Beach residents to score a taste of the Bluegrass State.
According to The Mountain Eagle, a weekly newspaper published in Whitesburg, Ky., Kentucky Mist Moonshine plans to open a store at Broadway at the Beach.
It is one of a pair of new locations the company plans to open soon, the other in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky Mist will open a gift shop and tasting bar designed with a similar look as one of its distilleries in Whitesburg.
The liquors will be still be made in Kentucky. However, the spirits will be shipped here for bottling and labeling.
Kentucky Mist sells 12 flavors of moonshine, among them corn mist, apple pie, caramel apple, lemonade and a host of infused fruit flavors including peach, blackberry, cranberry, grape, cherry and strawberry.
The company has also launched its own brand of vodka. It features the regular KVok made from corn and the cranberry-infused product, and a super premium barreled vodka, Whitesburg 1902.
Kentucky Mist’s store will be one in a slew of changes coming to Broadway at the Beach, which has undergone drastic renovations in recent years.
“Broadway at the Beach has been the center of excitement and fun, setting the standard for shopping, dining and entertainment along the Grand Strand since it opened in 1995,” Broadway Marketing Manager Melissa Armstrong told The Sun News in 2017, when other renovations took place.
"Each year we strive to bring in fresh, new experiences for our guests to enjoy.”
