Members of the Surfside United Methodist are elbow bumping to prevent spreading germs. Surfside United Methodist Church

This is what one church is doing to prevent spreading germs this flu season

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

February 12, 2018 04:23 PM

A Surfside church is taking precautions this flu season, encouraging church goers to bump elbows instead of hugging or shaking hands.

Surfside United Methodist Church has had “steady” attendance through this flu season, said pastor Scarlett Hester.

She said elbow bumping is just a small effort to make the congregation feel comfortable.

“It just felt like a way to protect ourselves and have a good attitude about it,” Hester said. “We want people to come to church to feel like they’re comfortable, they are safe and we are taking care of them.”

Traditionally, Hester said, the church doesn’t drink from one cup for communion. They use “little cups,” she said.

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 106 deaths from the flu this season.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

