Pedestrian hit, killed in early morning crash identified

A 28-year-old Myrtle Beach woman was struck and killed early Monday morning.
Christine Lawson was idenified as the woman hit and killed on U.S. 701, according to Michelle McSpadden with the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
The driver of a Lexus was traveling north on U.S. 701 near Bucksport about 2:45 a.m. when the pedestrian was struck, Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SCHP said.
The driver then ran off the roadway and hit a ditch after striking Lawson and was taken to a hospital for treatment. An update on the driver’s condition was not immediately available.
The driver will not face any charges as the pedestrian was in the roadway illegally, Collins said.
The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.
