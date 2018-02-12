She was born in Myrtle Beach 42 years ago. Now she’s looking for her birth parents

A 42-year-old woman adopted days after being born in Myrtle Beach is in search of her birth parents.
Kerry Kurtz Tucker, born Jan. 27, 1976, was adopted by a couple in Alexandria, Virginia. She posted a Facebook photo two days before her 42nd birthday, holding a message for people to pass on in hopes of reaching her birth parents.
“I have had a lovely life with my adopted parents but we lost both of them in the last ten years,” she told WMBF news. “That was really hard on us. I want to find out more information, but medical history is also important.”
In the message, which has had nearly 12,000 shares, Tucker said her adopted parents have died.
According to WMBF news, Tucker has two siblings who were also adopted - one out of Charleston and the other Illinois.
Tucker’s adoption was closed and private, she told WMBF, and “everything” she’s tried to find her birth parents has been unsuccessful.
One of her latest efforts to find her birth parents was taking an Ancestry DNA kit, WMBF reported. She will get the results in three to four weeks, according to a Facebook post.
According to Tucker’s Facebook page, she lives in Iowa and is a nurse.
