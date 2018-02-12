Missing Fort Bragg family found in Tennessee, husband has been AWOL

Three members of a Fort Bragg family who were reported missing a week ago in New York after visiting relatives were found in Tennessee on Monday morning, and Fort Bragg officials confirmed Spc. Travis Reynolds has been AWOL for almost a month.
Almost a week after Deanna Reynolds’ relatives filed the missing persons reports, the Utica Police Department in New York confirmed that the Reynoldses were found in Tennessee early Monday and are in “good health.”
A Fort Bragg official confirmed Reynolds is a 35F intelligence analyst with the 95th Civil Affairs Brigade.
Reynolds left voluntarily and has been marked AWOL since Jan. 17, a Fort Bragg official said on Monday.
The Rhea County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee found the family at a campsite, according Lt. Bryan Coromato of the Utica Police Department.
Reynolds, 25; his wife, Deanna; and their 19-month-old son, Cooper, were last seen by Deanna Reynolds’ family on Feb. 5 in Utica, WTVD reported.
Utica police said her family had not heard from her since Feb. 6, according to The Fayetteville Observer. Her family filed missing persons reports for her and her son.
The Reynoldses were traveling with their two dogs, a husky and a German shepherd, according to several news reports, and were believed to be headed toward Niagara Falls, N.Y., in a 2016 silver Honda Fit with a North Carolina license plate.
Police did not suspect foul play.
The Utica Police Department has been in touch with officials at Fort Bragg about the family’s disappearance, the Observer reported.
