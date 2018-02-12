Pedestrian struck, killed in early morning crash; driver taken to hospital

A pedestrian was hit and killed in an early morning crash Monday on U.S. 701, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of a Lexus was traveling north on U.S. 701 near Bucksport about 2:45 a.m. when the pedestrian was struck, Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SCHP said.
The driver then ran off the roadway and hit a ditch after striking the pedestrian and was taken to a hospital for treatment. An update on the driver’s condition was not immediately available.
The driver will not face any charges as the pedestrian was in the roadway illegally, Collins said.
