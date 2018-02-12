Local

Pedestrian struck, killed in early morning crash; driver taken to hospital

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

February 12, 2018 06:33 AM

A pedestrian was hit and killed in an early morning crash Monday on U.S. 701, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Lexus was traveling north on U.S. 701 near Bucksport about 2:45 a.m. when the pedestrian was struck, Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SCHP said.

The driver then ran off the roadway and hit a ditch after striking the pedestrian and was taken to a hospital for treatment. An update on the driver’s condition was not immediately available.

The driver will not face any charges as the pedestrian was in the roadway illegally, Collins said.

