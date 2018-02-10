Owners of popular Myrtle Beach restaurant opening new Latin cantina

The owners of the highly-rated Crave Italian Oven & Bar in Myrtle Beach are opening a second restaurant – but Italian cuisine won’t be on the menu.
Sol y Luna Latin Cantina & Bar will be located in the Carolina Forest area at 4270 River Oaks Drive, according to Steve Spadaccini, a part owner of the restaurant.
Spadaccini said the new restaurant will feature a mix of tastings from several Latin countries, including dishes made with “fresh fish, steak and spices made everyday.”
“We have a family member that is trained in Latin cooking so he will be our chef in the kitchen,” Spadaccini added.
Never miss a local story.
The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week and will have a happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day, Spadaccini said on Saturday. An exact opening date wasn’t available at the time, but he did say it will be open within two weeks.
There will be an outdoor patio, a 20-seat bar and a dining room that can fit around 50 people.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments