29-year-old woman dies in Horry County crash

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

February 10, 2018 09:51 AM

A Friday afternoon vehicle crash in Horry County killed a 29-year-old woman, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

McSpadden said Lauren Cockrell, originally from Illinois, died in the crash which was near the Horry/Georgetown counties line. Cockrell had been living in the area for about a year.

The collision happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Highway 701 near the Yauhannah Bridge, South Carolina Highway Patrol records show.

The SCHP continues to investigate.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

