29-year-old woman dies in Horry County crash

A Friday afternoon vehicle crash in Horry County killed a 29-year-old woman, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
McSpadden said Lauren Cockrell, originally from Illinois, died in the crash which was near the Horry/Georgetown counties line. Cockrell had been living in the area for about a year.
The collision happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Highway 701 near the Yauhannah Bridge, South Carolina Highway Patrol records show.
The SCHP continues to investigate.
