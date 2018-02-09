Local

Crash in Conway leaves at least 1 dead

By David Wetzel And Michaela Broyles

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

February 09, 2018 06:11 PM

A Friday afternoon vehicle crash in Conway has left at least one person dead, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Authorities responded to the wreck on U.S. 701 around 2:30 p.m., SCHP records show.

The wreck occurred at 9300 U.S. 701 near the Yauhannah Bridge, according to the highway patrol.

No further details are available at this time.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

