Beaches vs. oil: Busloads of coastal residents will be in Columbia to oppose drilling

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:18 Tiny House Promo Pause 2:17 Tiny House Builder in Conway 0:57 Animals rescued but two cats died in house fire. 1:00 Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat 1:40 Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 1:22 Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 0:34 Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee 1:31 Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case 0:27 Loris fire damages multiple structures 0:45 Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

For those who gain their living from the sea, the prospect of the government allowing oil rigs off of Murrells Inlet, Litchfield Beach, Pawleys Island and Georgetown is scary. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

For those who gain their living from the sea, the prospect of the government allowing oil rigs off of Murrells Inlet, Litchfield Beach, Pawleys Island and Georgetown is scary. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com