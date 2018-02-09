Living the ‘simple life’: How one Conway man says tiny houses can benefit you

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:18 Tiny House Promo Pause 2:17 Tiny House Builder in Conway 0:57 Animals rescued but two cats died in house fire. 1:00 Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat 1:40 Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 1:22 Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 0:34 Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee 1:31 Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case 0:27 Loris fire damages multiple structures 0:45 Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Spencer Sousa recently finished construction of his third tiny house. The Conway native started building the small houses on trailers as a freshman in high school. He has just finished his third and largest home at about 350 square feet. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Spencer Sousa recently finished construction of his third tiny house. The Conway native started building the small houses on trailers as a freshman in high school. He has just finished his third and largest home at about 350 square feet. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com