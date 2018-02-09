Horry County Fire Rescue deputy chief resigns

Horry County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Mike Norket has resigned.
Horry County Public Information Officer Kelly Moore confirm Norket’s resignation was effective as of the end of business Thursday.
Moore would not give a reason for the resignation. Attempts to contact Norket on Friday were unsuccessful.
According to Norket’s South Carolina State Firefighters Association biography, Norket started his career in the Myrtle Beach Fire Department after graduating from Myrtle Beach High School in 1986.
He retired as a deputy chief after 29 years with Myrtle Beach, according to his bio, and in 2016, took the deputy chief job at Horry County Fire Rescue.
