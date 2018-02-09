Tidewater Grill recently opened in Conway.
Tidewater Grill recently opened in Conway. Courtesy, Google Maps
Tidewater Grill recently opened in Conway. Courtesy, Google Maps

Local

North Myrtle restaurant expands to Conway

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

February 09, 2018 01:22 PM

Conway has a new restaurant.

The popular North Myrtle Beach-based eatery, Tidewater Grill, opened up in late January on Laurel Street at the site of the old Riverside Restaurant.

Tidewater Grill serves southern food and seafood. Entrees include a burger, steak, catfish, shrimp po’ boys, shrimp and grits and more.

It’s open for lunch and diner from 11:30 a.m. through 9 p.m. according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. The eatery does catering and take out as well as dine-in.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Little River location has 4.5 stars on Yelp, with 89 reviews.

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

  Comments  