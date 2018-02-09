North Myrtle restaurant expands to Conway

Conway has a new restaurant.
The popular North Myrtle Beach-based eatery, Tidewater Grill, opened up in late January on Laurel Street at the site of the old Riverside Restaurant.
Tidewater Grill serves southern food and seafood. Entrees include a burger, steak, catfish, shrimp po’ boys, shrimp and grits and more.
It’s open for lunch and diner from 11:30 a.m. through 9 p.m. according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. The eatery does catering and take out as well as dine-in.
The Little River location has 4.5 stars on Yelp, with 89 reviews.
