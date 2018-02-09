More Videos

CCMF 2017 came to a close Sunday, bidding farewell to the likes of Darius Rucker, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and more. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
Local

Country music star returning to CCMF

By Stephanie Pedersen

spedersen@thesunnews.com

February 09, 2018 08:00 AM

What if I told you Kane Brown is returning to the Carolina Country Music Fest?

The 24-year-old country music star was announced Friday morning as another act for this year’s music festival, which is scheduled for June 7-10 at the old Pavilion site.

Kane is known for his hit singles “What Ifs” featuring American Idol winner Lauren Alaina, “Used to Love You Sober” and “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now.”

Kane, who performed at the 2016 CCMF, is the ninth act to be announced. Luke Bryan, Toby Keith, Brett Eldredge, Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Cole Swindell, Chris Lane and Dylan Scott round out the all-male lineup.

This will be CCMF’s fourth festival.

Ticket prices range from $29 for the Thursday night kick-off concert to $1,499 for a four-day super VIP pass that includes an air-conditioned catering tent with complimentary beverages and food, platform-level viewing areas, as well as private bathrooms and access to all four stages.

