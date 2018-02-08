New flights from MYR will take you to high places

Frontier Airlines is about to take you to high places.
On Thursday, the Denver-based airline company announced that it would start operating out of Myrtle Beach International Airport, with some flights starting as low as $39 each way.
The Myrtle Beach destination is just one of 35 new routes and four new cities to which the airline is expanding. The other three cities are Birmingham, Alabama; Savannah, Georgia; and Branson, Missouri, Frontier announced Thursday.
The first three cities with non-stop flights from Myrtle Beach are Islip, New York; Trenton, New Jersey; and the Mile High City: Denver.
Never miss a local story.
Flights began in late May, with Islip flight service beginning May 20, Trenton flights beginning on the 21st and Denver on the 23rd. Introductory fares start at $39 each way for flights on select days through Aug. 11, as long as tickets are purchased before midnight Feb. 12.
“The demand from those markets to Myrtle Beach and actually the demand from here to those locations, it’s very strong,” said Kirk Lovell, Director of Air Service and Business Development, Horry County Department of Airports. “And because we’ve not had non-stop air service before, we’ve been missing a huge opportunity.”
Lovell said that MYR is one of the cheaper airports in the state, but Frontier Airlines Senior Legal Council Valerie Tyler said some fares at the airport were higher than average, making MYR a good choice for the expansion.
“We’re looking for unfilled demand and an ability to offer lower fares,” Tyler said. “We’re looking for markets where the fares are maybe a little bit high and we can slip under there and provide a lower fare. I know when I flew out here, I paid more than I will be paying on Frontier.”
Frontier is the 10th airline operating out of MYR, which now has non-stop service from 45 different markets, Lovell said.
Flights can be purchased at flyfrontier.com.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments