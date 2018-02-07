Potential development has Murrells Inlet residents concerned

Residents in a Murrells Inlet neighborhood are upset at a proposed development that would bring a 60-unit multifamily complex to the area, as well as two single-family homes.
The development would be located between Murrells Inlet Road and U.S. 17 Bypass across from the public boat ramp parking lot.
Now, residents are signing a petition to fight the development. According to the petition on change.org, 540 people have signed the petition, which is more than halfway to their goal.
“We do not believe this development fits in with the current single-family homes all around the site,” the petition reads. “We love our neighborhood and our community and of course, we want what is best for it as a whole. We feel building a 60-unit apartment complex is not the best option.”
Their concerns include noise, privacy, environmental impacts, decreased property values, and an increase in vehicles.
Tonight, John Thomas, a Georgetown County councilman, will hold an informational meeting about the proposed development at the Murrells Inlet Community Center starting at 5:30 p.m.
“This meeting will provide an opportunity for affected property owners and other who may be interested to ask questions and express any concerns about the site plan in advance of the Planning Commission hearing on February 15th,” a letter from Thomas states.
In the letter Thomas stated that the request is a site plan review, not a rezoning, which means that access points will be reviewed as well as buffers with adjoining property and stormwater management.
Georgetown County Planning Commission will review the site plan on February 15th at 5:30 p.m., located at 129 Screven Street.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
