William Kellogg
William Kellogg Photo from HCPD
William Kellogg Photo from HCPD

Local

Have you seen him? Police looking for man last seen in Conway

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

February 07, 2018 01:29 PM

A man named William Kellogg has been missing since Tuesday, and Horry County police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.

Kellogg has blue eyes, black and gray hair, stands about 5’10 and weighs about 215 pounds, according to police.

He was last seen in the area of Huntington Circle in Conway, and was wearing a green sweatshirt with a small Irish Pub logo on the front, authorities said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information can contact police at 843-915-8477.

  Comments  