Have you seen him? Police looking for man last seen in Conway

A man named William Kellogg has been missing since Tuesday, and Horry County police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.
Kellogg has blue eyes, black and gray hair, stands about 5’10 and weighs about 215 pounds, according to police.
He was last seen in the area of Huntington Circle in Conway, and was wearing a green sweatshirt with a small Irish Pub logo on the front, authorities said.
Anyone with information can contact police at 843-915-8477.
