Here's what officials say about this morning's east coast tsunami warning alert

A tsunami threat has not been issued for the Grand Strand area, officials from the National Weather Services said.
Steve Pfaff, a meteorologist with NWS said in a statement that “some users may have received notifications that a tsunami warning is in effect for their area. There are no tsunami warning in effect at the current time.”
Pfaff said that officials are not sure what went wrong, or if it was an external or internal issue, but that they were doing tests this morning.
“They’re going to be looking very closely to see where the failure point was,” Pfaff said.
A tweet from the NWS out of Charleston said that the alert was issued around 8:30 a.m., and was a part of a monthly tsunami warning test.
A monthly Tsunami Warning test was issued around 830 am by @NWS_NTWC . We have been notified that some users received this test message as an actual Tsunami Warning. A Tsunami Warning is not in effect. Repeat, a Tsunami Warning is not in effect #chswx #gawx #savwx #scwx— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) February 6, 2018
Pfaff said that he was not sure how many people were affected by the alert but, “I think it was a lot based on the response. It certainly was widespread in the country it’s just too early to tell.”
The notification applied to Horry and Georgetown counties, as well as areas along the east coast, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean, but Pfaff said there is no current warning.
The alert comes roughly a month after an erroneous alert was sent out in Hawaii stating there was an incoming ballistic missile.
