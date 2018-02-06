Update: All lanes open on S.C. 544 following crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says all lanes are now open on S.C. 544 after a crash involving a car hitting a utility pole shut down portions of the road for part of the early morning Tuesday.
Crews were on scene of the wreck that left hundreds without power for part of the morning, and closed parts of S.C. 544 in both directions, according to WPDE.
WMBF reports the crash happened on S.C. 544 near the intersection of S.C. 31.
Media outlets reported earlier this morning that the road could be shut down for hours as crews worked.
Never miss a local story.
The crash happened following a police chase, officials said.
Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene along with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The SCHP website shows a crash with no injuries happened at S.C. 544 and S.C. 31 at about 1 a.m.
Horry Electric Cooperative posted on their Facebook page that crews restored power to all 845 customers impacted by the crash, and thanked them for their patience as crews took on the task of replacing the utility pole and rehanging the wire.
Comments