Woman told police she hid pregnancy from husband before throwing baby in dumpster

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:57 Animals rescued but two cats died in house fire. Pause 1:00 Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat 1:40 Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 1:22 Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 0:34 Fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in Socastee 1:31 Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case 0:27 Loris fire damages multiple structures 0:45 Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach 1:14 Prem1er Community Drumline at MLK Day Parade 2:09 Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Audio of Shelby Taylor’s first interviews with police were played in pre-trial motions today. She first denied placing her newborn in a trash bin, or even being pregnant, before admitting to the act in later interviews. "She was one of the calmest I have ever heard during an interview for a crime like this," said Judge E. Hood. Taylor is accused of attempted murder. Her trial starts Tuesday. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Audio of Shelby Taylor’s first interviews with police were played in pre-trial motions today. She first denied placing her newborn in a trash bin, or even being pregnant, before admitting to the act in later interviews. "She was one of the calmest I have ever heard during an interview for a crime like this," said Judge E. Hood. Taylor is accused of attempted murder. Her trial starts Tuesday. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com