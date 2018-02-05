Young boy tries out the Myrtle Beach mayor’s seat, aspires to lead city

The seat may not be up for grabs, but at least one person has their eye on the Myrtle Beach mayoral seat.
Laken Bryant, who was in the area last week celebrating his 11th birthday, aspires to be the mayor of Myrtle Beach one day. During a tour of city hall last week, Bryant, a cancer survivor from the Pinehurst area of North Carolina, had the chance to try “on the mayor’s chair for size,” a post on the Myrtle Beach City Government’s Facebook page said.
Both Bryant and his sister Kendall are survivors of the same rare cancer.
Current Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune was away on a city council retreat to Columbia and Greenville when the Bryant family visited, but she left a hand written note stating:
“Dear Laken, Welcome to Myrtle Beach! As our future Mayor, I’m sure you will have many ideas for our city. I hope that you will share them with me so that I can use some of your insights in our plans and goals. Thank you for your passion to be a leader and public servant. Never forget that as long as you have a dream, you will always have hope!”
