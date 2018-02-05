Report: police found a gun in the car. So he ran

Two men were arrested early Saturday after Myrtle Beach police said they found a gun and six grams of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police stopped a silver Honda Civic on 3rd Avenue South for a traffic violation when an officer noticed one suspect sitting on a pistol in the rear passenger seat, a report says.
Police say 25-year-old Herman Mccray, who was sitting on the pistol, fled the scene while two other occupants were being detained. Six grams of marijuana was found in the driver’s side door, according to the report.
Police later caught Mccray near the intersection of 3rd Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard and arrested and charged him with unlawful carrying of a handgun and resisting arrest, according to the report.
Jed Coleman, 19, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, according to the report.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
