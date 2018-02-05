Murrells Inlet Marshwalk getting a new look

The Murrells Inlet Marshwalk is about to look different.
Crews are currently working to replace the old concrete scattered with oyster shells with freshly paved concrete with oyster flakes, according to a post on the Murrells Inlet Facebook page.
Many comments on the post are against removing the shells from the walkway, but the post states, “There were some structural issues with the current Marshwalk as well as some safety concerns. It has been around for awhile and needed some upgrading/repair. The walk will still have oysters in it but will be much safer for pedestrians.”
The Marshwalk is home to various bars and restaurants and also holds festivals throughout the year.
