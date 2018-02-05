Strip club toilet bowl tidal wave causes $4k in damage

Police were called to a local strip club early Monday morning after a man destroyed a $1,000 toilet and $3,000 worth of carpeting, according an incident report.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the Treasure Club around 3:46 a.m. Monday after 20-year-old Pedro Bernar-Santiago “was seen in the bathroom kicking down the top of the toilet that holds all the plumbing,” according to the report.
The damage caused “massive flooding” in the strip club when “the water traveled out of the restroom and into the main lobby,” leaving “damage to a lot of the carpet,” the report says.
Police later arrested Bernar-Santiago behind a storage facility on Frontage Road after he fled the scene, according to the report.
Bernar-Santiago is charged with malicious injury and public intoxication, according to jail records.
The Sun News has reached out to Myrtle Beach police to learn more.
