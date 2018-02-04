Southbound traffic halted at 6th Ave. South after wreck that left SUV lying on its side

Southbound traffic has been blocked on Kings Highway at 6th Avenue South after a multi-vehicle accident that left an SUV lying on its side.
Authorities from Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach police responded to the wreck around 4 p.m. Sunday.
One person was entrapped in a vehicle before being successfully removed, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the tweet says.
Rebekah Beagle of Myrtle Beach said she saw part of the crash, which left the silver SUV lying on its side.
“I saw the car come up in the air and come back down and it scared me, you know, like it was a movie – as cliche as it sounds,” she said at the scene.
The silver SUV was lying on its side at the intersection of 6th Avenue South and Kings Highway with a white SUV behind it with damages. There was also a black car farther south on Kings Highway that Beagle believes was part of the initial crash.
Horry County Fire Rescue tweeted that three cars were involved.
“It hit the black car because when I came out they were visibly shaken up,” she said. “They were definitely shaken up and very scared.”
She said she believes the silver SUV hit the white SUV as a result of the original crash with the black car.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
