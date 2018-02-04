Myrtle Beach police respond to shooting early Saturday morning, one sent to hospital

One person was transported to the hospital after Myrtle Beach police officers responded to a shooting Saturday night, a release from Capt. Joey Crosby, Myrtle Beach police public information officers, said.
Officers responded to 1213 3rd Ave. South for the shooting, which occurred in the parking lot. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but is “refusing to cooperate with the investigation,” Crosby said.
He said that investigators are working to collect statements and evaluate evidence.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact police at 843-918-1382.
