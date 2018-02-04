Local

Boulineau’s expanding in Cherry Grove

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

February 04, 2018 11:50 AM

A new gas station and convenience store is headed to Cherry Grove.

Boulineau’s Express, Cherry Grove’s Fuel, Food and Convenience Superstore is under construction, according to a post on their Facebook page. The store is located next to Platt’s Seafood on Sea Mountain Highway.

The post said that the store will sell southern fried chicken, burgers, pizza and breakfast sandwiches.

Boulineau’s has various locations in Cherry Grove including Boulineau’s Foods Plus and Boulineau’s ACE Hardware.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Recently Cherry Grove Drug opened along Sea Mountain Highway, located next to The Shack.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

  Comments  