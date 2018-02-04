Boulineau’s expanding in Cherry Grove

A new gas station and convenience store is headed to Cherry Grove.
Boulineau’s Express, Cherry Grove’s Fuel, Food and Convenience Superstore is under construction, according to a post on their Facebook page. The store is located next to Platt’s Seafood on Sea Mountain Highway.
The post said that the store will sell southern fried chicken, burgers, pizza and breakfast sandwiches.
Boulineau’s has various locations in Cherry Grove including Boulineau’s Foods Plus and Boulineau’s ACE Hardware.
Recently Cherry Grove Drug opened along Sea Mountain Highway, located next to The Shack.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
