New 163-acre development could be coming to Horry County

A new 482-house development could be coming to Longs if a Horry County Council approves a rezoning request.
The planning commission on Thursday approved a plan to bring the 163-acre development to S.C. Highway 9, just south of the southern end of Kayla Circle.
Construction on the Hickory Cove community could start by the end of summer, said Steve Powell with Venture Engineering.
The development will feature eight ponds, a 4-acre community park and a 26,000 square-foot community garden, according to a set of plans detailing the neighborhood’s layout.
The community will have almost 11 acres of wetlands in three different areas and over 60,000 square-feet of active open space, according to plans.
“We have a little bit more than the usual minimum number of ponds,” Powell said. “By creating larger ponds, most people would rather have their backyards facing into a pond than another house. All these backyard views are going to be pretty nice.”
County Council will still have to give final approval to the plan.
