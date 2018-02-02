Kings Highway shut down after tractor trailer hits cyclist in Myrtle Beach

A tractor trailer hit a cyclist just after 3 p.m. on Kings Highway at 16th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, officials say.

Myrtle Beach police say Kings Highway has been closed to southbound traffic at 18th Avenue North.

Shortly after the accident, fire, ambulance and police responded quickly and shut down the southbound lanes. A bicycle could be seen lying in the road next to a tractor trailer truck and, according to Horry County Fire Rescue, the person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Eric Martin witnessed the accident and said the truck was on ocean-bound 16th Avenue North making a right turn onto southbound Kings Highway when it hit a woman on a bicycle.

The woman was in the intersection heading north on Kings, he said.

“I don’t think she had breaks on her bike because normally when you see an 18-wheeler you want to stop, know what I mean?” he said. “I don’t think she could stop.”

Martin couldn’t say whether the light was green or red, just that the truck was in the middle of the turn when the driver hit her.

“Whenever he turned, she went right underneath the truck and he drug her,” he said. “I was standing out her hollering. Then I jumped over there and started directing traffic. It was more or less her fault.”

The woman was awake and talking when an ambulance took her to the hospital, he said.