Woman loses two cats in Conway house fire

A Conway woman managed to save her husband’s cremated remains but lost two cats in a house fire Friday.
Horry County firefighter were seen burying homeowner Maria Thomas’ cats Big Girl and Chopper Friday morning.
“Big Girl is old, she don’t know nothing but inside my house and me,” Thomas said. “They’re my life, they helped me through my husband dying in 2015.”
Never miss a local story.
Her two dogs Speedy McGreedy and Princess and her cat Babyface were saved.
HCFR spokesperson Mark Nugent said firefighters used an oxygen mask on Babyface after getting the cat out of the house.
“We’ve got these pet masks that were made just to do that,” Nugent said. “We’re happy that we could help a couple of those animals at least.”
A portion of Old Reaves Ferry Road in the Conway area was blocked off during the fire as Horry County Fire Rescue crews worked to battle a blaze at Thomas’ home, but the road has been cleared, Nugent said.
Firefighters responded to the fire on Grahamville Road, off Old Reaves Ferry Road, about 9 a.m., said Nugent.
Crews saw smoke in the morning sky as they headed to the scene and found a working fire when they arrived. Nugent said the fire is currently out, but crews remain on scene working.
No human occupants were hurt, said Nugent, who added that the cause of the fire has not been determined.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments