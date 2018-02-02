Horry County Fire Rescue Lt. Chauncey Kelley rescues Maria Thomas’ cat Babyface from her burned-out home. Two other cats died in the fire and were buried on scene by HCFR firefighters.
Horry County Fire Rescue Lt. Chauncey Kelley rescues Maria Thomas’ cat Babyface from her burned-out home. Two other cats died in the fire and were buried on scene by HCFR firefighters. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com
Horry County Fire Rescue Lt. Chauncey Kelley rescues Maria Thomas' cat Babyface from her burned-out home. Two other cats died in the fire and were buried on scene by HCFR firefighters.

Woman loses two cats in Conway house fire

By Elizabeth Townsend And Christian Boschult

February 02, 2018 09:35 AM

A Conway woman managed to save her husband’s cremated remains but lost two cats in a house fire Friday.

Horry County firefighter were seen burying homeowner Maria Thomas’ cats Big Girl and Chopper Friday morning.

“Big Girl is old, she don’t know nothing but inside my house and me,” Thomas said. “They’re my life, they helped me through my husband dying in 2015.”

Maria Thomas holds her cat Babyface after Horry County Fire Rescue Lt. Chauncey Kelley pulled the wet cat from the home. Two other cats died in the fire and were buried on scene by HCFR firefighters.
Her two dogs Speedy McGreedy and Princess and her cat Babyface were saved.

HCFR spokesperson Mark Nugent said firefighters used an oxygen mask on Babyface after getting the cat out of the house.

“We’ve got these pet masks that were made just to do that,” Nugent said. “We’re happy that we could help a couple of those animals at least.”

A portion of Old Reaves Ferry Road in the Conway area was blocked off during the fire as Horry County Fire Rescue crews worked to battle a blaze at Thomas’ home, but the road has been cleared, Nugent said.

Maria Thomas holds her cat Babyface after Horry County Fire Rescue Lt. Chauncey Kelley pulled the wet cat from the home. Two other cats died in the fire and were buried on scene by HCFR firefighters.
Firefighters responded to the fire on Grahamville Road, off Old Reaves Ferry Road, about 9 a.m., said Nugent.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews respond to Conway-area home on Grahamville Road and find working fire when they arrive.
Photo provided by Horry County Fire Rescue

Crews saw smoke in the morning sky as they headed to the scene and found a working fire when they arrived. Nugent said the fire is currently out, but crews remain on scene working.

No human occupants were hurt, said Nugent, who added that the cause of the fire has not been determined.

