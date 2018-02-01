Part of International Drive just got a new name

International Drive has a new name.
The Horry County Planning Commission voted Tuesday to rename the old International Drive off Highway 90 in Conway to Loretta Grant Court.
The new International Drive extension bypasses that section of the road, which only has a few residents.
“Changing the name of the thru road would involve changing many more addresses including multiple business, schools, fire stations and county parks,” Deputy Director of Planning and Zoning David Schwerd said in an interview last week.
Never miss a local story.
The commission had other options. Commissioners also considered Oak Park Court and Bear Creek Court. They chose Loretta Grant Court after the street’s oldest resident, Loretta Johnson, and another former resident whose last name was Grant.
Planning commissioner Marvin Heyd made the motion to change the name “because of the history and the family ties to that road.”
“I think that would be fitting,” he said.
Planning and zoning officials said they came up with the names after taking input from the road’s residents.
Schwerd said there were only three residential addresses on the section of International Drive being renamed.
The planning commission’s decision is final and the name change will not need council approval, Schwerd said.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments