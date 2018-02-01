Police responded Thursday afternoon where, a spokesman said, a woman died of an overdose with an infant in the home.
Baby in home as woman died from overdose in North Myrtle Beach, cops say

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

February 01, 2018 02:27 PM

A North Myrtle Beach woman died from an overdose with a seven- or eight-month-old baby in the home early Thursday afternoon, according to city officials. A man in the home responded to the opioid treatment Narcan, police said.

North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling said both the man and the woman were in their 30s. He said first responders removed the baby from the home and contacted the Department of Social Services.

The overdoses happened just off Main Street on Hillside Drive in North Myrtle Beach, Dowling said.

