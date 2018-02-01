Baby in home as woman died from overdose in North Myrtle Beach, cops say

A North Myrtle Beach woman died from an overdose with a seven- or eight-month-old baby in the home early Thursday afternoon, according to city officials. A man in the home responded to the opioid treatment Narcan, police said.
North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling said both the man and the woman were in their 30s. He said first responders removed the baby from the home and contacted the Department of Social Services.
The overdoses happened just off Main Street on Hillside Drive in North Myrtle Beach, Dowling said.
